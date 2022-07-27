Caixa Econômica Federal will draw, this Wednesday (27), the Mega-Sena contest 2504. The estimated prize is R$ 3 million.

If applied to savings, the amount will yield more than R$ 20 thousand in the first month. On the other hand, in the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI) it is R$ 30 thousand in income in one month.

The minimum bet costs BRL 4.50 and entitles you to play 6 numbers. It is possible to win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers among the 60 available.

Bets can be placed on Caixa Econômica Federal lotteries, on the Caixa Loterias website; in the Caixa Lotteries application; and on Caixa’s Internet Banking, for bank account holders.