The six tens of contest 2,706 of the Mega-Sena were drawn this Saturday, 30th. The draw took place at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo, and was broadcast live on the profiles Caixa Lotteries on Facebook and Caixa Econômica Federal on Youtube.

The prize is estimated at R$4 million. Mega-Sena draws are held three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. This Thursday, the 28th, however, it was postponed due to the Easter holiday.



