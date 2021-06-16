Mega-Sena draws this Wednesday (16) a prize estimated by Caixa Econômica Federal at R$ 3 million.

The six dozen of the 2,381 contest will be drawn from 8 pm (Brasilia time), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in the city of São Paulo.

Bets can be placed up to 7:00 pm (Brasilia time), at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa, across the country or online.

The minimum bet, with six tens marked, costs R$4.50.

The post Mega-Sena draws this Wednesday a R$ 3 million prize first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.