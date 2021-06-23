Mega-Sena draws this Wednesday (23) a prize of R$ 2.5 million. The six dozen of the 2,383 contest will be drawn, starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in the city of São Paulo.

Bets can be placed until 7:00 pm (Brasilia time), at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa, across the country or online, at the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

The minimum bet, with six tens marked, costs R$4.50.

Quina de São João

Quina de São João draws a prize on Saturday (26) estimated at R$ 170 million.

According to Caixa, the award is the biggest in the sport’s history. Bets can be placed at lotteries across the country or online.

To bet on Quina, just dial from 5 to 15 numbers out of the 80 available. The player can also let the system choose the numbers, by betting in the Surpresinha format.

Winning prizes are bettors who match 2, 3, 4 or 5 numbers. The price of a single bet, with five numbers, costs R$2.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach