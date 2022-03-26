The Mega-Sena Contest 2,466, which will be drawn tonight (26th) in São Paulo, will pay the prize of R$ 90 million to those who match the six scores. The draw will take place at 8 pm at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal.

Nobody hit the six scores in the last contest (2,465), held on Wednesday (23), and the prize was accumulated for today.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time) at any lottery in the country or online, at site from the box.

The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you mark, the higher the bet price and the greater the chances of winning the prize.

