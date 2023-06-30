Brazil Agencyi

06/29/2023 – 23:43

The draw for Mega-Sena contest 2606 was held on Thursday night (29) at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. There were no winners.

The prize accumulated and for the next contest, on Saturday (1st), is estimated at R$ 43 million.

The dozens drawn were: 02 – 10 – 16 – 32 – 45 – 49.

The quina recorded 107 winning bets. Each will pay a premium of R$ 26,341.39. The court had 4,433 winners, with each hit receiving R$ 908.29.

Bets for the next contest can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets, throughout the country or via the internet.

A single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 5.00.























