The draw for the six dozen of Mega-Sena competition 2,696, scheduled to be held at 8pm this Tuesday (5), has not yet started. At the beginning of the broadcast, Caixa reported that it was not possible to start the draw on time due to operational problems.

“Don’t worry because all the draws will take place. We continue working to carry out the draws in the most complete and transparent way”, informed the presenter.

The prize is worth R$205 million, the biggest in this year's Mega-Sena.



