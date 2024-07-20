No bets matched the 6 numbers in the competition held last Thursday (18th July)

The 6 numbers for the 2,751st Mega-Sena contest will be drawn at 8:00 p.m. (Brasília time) at Espaço da Sorte, located at 750 Paulista Avenue, in São Paulo. The prize has accumulated to R$53 million.

The Mega-Sena draw will be broadcast live on Caixa channel on YouTube and on Facebook profile of Caixa Lotteries.

Bets can be placed until 7pm (Brasília time) at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa, throughout the country or by Internet. The simple game, with 6 marked numbers, costs R$5.

MEGA-SENA ACCUMULATED

No bets matched the 6 numbers in the 2,750th Mega-Sena contest drawn on Thursday (18th July).

The drawn numbers were: 07 – 11 – 12 – 19 – 36 – 52.

The quina had 201 winning bets, and each one will receive R$14,652.96. The quadra registered 5,899 winners, and each one will receive a prize of R$713.25.

With information from Brazil Agency.