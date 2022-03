Caixa Econômica Federal drew this Wednesday (30), the Mega-Sena contest 2467.

The numbers drawn were: 01-10-19-34-35-45

The prize of the draw is accumulated in more than R$ 110 million for those who match the six dozen drawn.

Mega Sena also pays prizes for those who match four and five tens.

