Competition 2633 of Mega-Sena was held on Saturday night, the 16th, in São Paulo. As no one got the six numbers right, the prize accumulated and is R$14.5 million.

What happened:

The numbers drawn were: 02, 23, 25, 33, 45 and 54;

Caixa has not yet announced the distribution of the draw so far;

Mega-Sena holds three draws per week, which are on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

