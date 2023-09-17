Competition 2633 of Mega-Sena was held on Saturday night, the 16th, in São Paulo. As no one got the six numbers right, the prize accumulated and is R$14.5 million.
What happened:
- The numbers drawn were: 02, 23, 25, 33, 45 and 54;
- Caixa has not yet announced the distribution of the draw so far;
- Mega-Sena holds three draws per week, which are on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
