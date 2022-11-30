Nobody matched the six numbers of the Mega-Sena contest 2543, drawn on Saturday (26). With the accumulated prize, the next contest (2544), this Wednesday (30), will raffle R$ 65 million.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) on Wednesday, at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets throughout the country or via the internet. A single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50.

The dozens drawn on Saturday were: 02 – 05 – 27 – 30 – 46 – 53.