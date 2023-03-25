The Mega-Sena contest 2,577 can pay a prize of BRL 63 million to the winners of the six tens. The draw takes place at 8 pm this Saturday (25), in São Paulo.

In last Wednesday’s contest (22), no one got the six tens right.

The minimum bet for the Mega-Sena costs BRL 4.50 and can also be placed online, until 7 pm – find out how to do it.

Mega adds two draws this week: Wednesday (22) and Saturday (25).

