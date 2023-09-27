Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/26/2023 – 21:22

No bet matched the six dozen prizes for the main track of the 2,637th Mega-Sena contest. The draw was held on Tuesday night (26), at Espaço da Sorte, in the city of São Paulo.

The numbers drawn are as follows: 01 – 02 – 10 – 32 –34 – 59.

The accumulated prize is estimated at R$5.2 million. The draw for contest 2,638 will be held this Thursday (28), at 8pm (Brasília time).

The corner had 36 correct guesses, each one will receive R$35,309.01. The court recorded 3,112 winning bets, each winner will receive a prize of R$583.51.

Bets can be placed until 7pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa, across the country or online. The simple game, with six numbers marked, costs R$5.