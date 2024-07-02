Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/02/2024 – 20:57

The 2744th Mega-Sena draw, held on Tuesday night (2), at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo, had no winner in the main bracket. As a result, the prize accumulated and is estimated at R$170 million for the next draw, on Thursday (4).

The six numbers drawn were: 10 – 25 – 26 – 33 – 34 – 38.

There were 102 winning tickets for the quina, and each one will receive R$54,826.38. The 8,310 winners of the quadra will receive a prize of R$961.37 each.

For the next Mega-Sena draw, bets can be made until 7:00 p.m. (Brasília time) through the Loterias Caixa app and on the Loterias Caixa portal. The game can also be played at lottery outlets throughout the country. A single bet, with six numbers marked, costs R$5.