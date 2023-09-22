Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/21/2023 – 21:48

Mega-Sena accumulated once again. There were no bettors for the six dozen contest 2,635, drawn on Thursday night (21), at Espaço da Sorte, in the city of São Paulo.

The prize for the next contest, to be held on Saturday (23), is estimated at R$40 million.

See the numbers drawn: 06 – 11 – 29 – 37 – 56 – 58.

The corner had 58 winning bets, each one will pay a prize of R$45,524.71. The court registered 3,627 winners; they will receive, individually, R$ 1,039.99.

Bets for the next contest can be placed until 7pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa, across the country or online.

The simple game, with six tens marked, costs R$5.