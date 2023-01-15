THE Mega-Sena Contest 2555 drawn this Saturday (14) had no winners and should pay R$ 48 million in the next round.

The drawing had 58 winners from the fifth, who will win BRL 65,428.68.

Check out the dozens drawn this Saturday (14):

03, 20, 45, 52. 53, 58

The next draw takes place on the 18th, Wednesday

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery shop in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

A single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

The draw takes place at 8 pm, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.