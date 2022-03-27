Nobody hit the six scores of the 2,466 Mega-Sena contest, this Saturday (26), and the prize accumulated. The next contest (2,467) will be on Wednesday (30). The prize is estimated at R$ 110 million.

The dozens drawn this Saturday were: 02 – 03 – 13 – 20 – 53 – 54

The corner had 156 winning bets, each one receiving R$ 42,402.06. The court had 10,583 winning bets and each one will take BRL 892.90.

Bets for the next draw can be made until 7 pm at any lottery shop or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website. The single bet, with only six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

