





Caixa Econômica Federal drew, on Saturday (6), the Mega-Sena contest 2,508, with an estimated prize of R$ 3 million. As no one hit the six dozen, however, the main prize was accumulated and will be R$ 8 million in the next contest, which takes place on Wednesday (10).

The numbers drawn were: 41 45 48 51 53 58.

Although no one hit the six tens, 26 people hit 5 tens and received BRL 71,728 each. Another 1,510 bets hit four tens and took R$ 1,764 each. In total, Caixa raised BRL 32,346,382.50 in this contest.

If you want to place a bet for the next contest, just go to Caixa's lottery portal.








