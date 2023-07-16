The draw for contest 2611 of the Mega-Sena was held on Saturday night, the 15th. As no one got the six numbers right, the prize accumulated and the value reaches R$ 50 million.

What happened:

The numbers drawn were 04, 12, 18, 21, 25 and 49;

There were five hits, out of 178 winning bets, which took BRL 25,434.22. Another four hits, out of 9,213 winning bets, got BRL 702.00;

The next Mega-Sena draw will take place this Wednesday (19);

A single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 5.

