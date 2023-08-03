08/03/2023 – 00:00
No one guessed the six tens of Contest 2,617 of the Mega-Sena, drawn on the night of this Wednesday (2), in São Paulo.
With that, the prize for the winners of the next draw, scheduled for Saturday night (5), is estimated at R$ 60 million.
The numbers drawn were: 03, 14, 36, 42, 43 and 44.
The 83 bets that hit five tens will receive BRL 56,735.82 each.
The 6,354 bets that hit the court receive a prize of R$ 1,058.74.
