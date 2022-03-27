Nobody hit the six dozen of the mega-sena in the draw held last night (26). The dozens drawn were 02 – 03 – 13 – 20 – 53 – 54.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the next draw, on Wednesday (30), should pay a prize of R$ 110 million.

The gambler who hit the six dozen would receive a prize of R$ 91 million. The corner had 156 winning bets and each one will take BRL 42,402. Another 10,583 bets hit four tens and will receive a prize of R$ 892.

Bets for the mega-sena can be made at any lottery in the country or over the internet, at site of Caixa Econômica Federal. The minimum bet amount for choosing six numbers is R$ 4.50.

The post Mega-sena accumulates and the next prize is estimated at R$ 110 million appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

