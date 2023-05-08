Numbers drawn on Saturday (6.May) were 01 – 15 – 16 – 25 – 32 – 36; new contest will be held on thursday (9.mai)

No gambler matched the 6 tens of the Mega-Sena contest 2,589, drawn on Saturday night (May 6, 2023).

With that, the estimated prize for the next draw could reach R$ 40 million.

Check out the numbers drawn: 01 – 15 – 16 – 25 – 32 – 36.

The next draw receives bets in any lottery house until 19:00 (Brasília time) on Tuesday (9.May). It will be held in São Paulo, at 8 pm.

*With information from Brazil Agency.