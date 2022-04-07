The Mega-Sena contest 2,469, held this Wednesday (9) at night at Espaço Loterias da Caixa in São Paulo, did not have six dozen hits. The numbers drawn were: 05 – 28 – 30 – 38 – 52 – 55.

The next contest (2,470), on Saturday (09), must pay the prize of R$ 45 million.

The corner had 34 winners and each one will receive R$ 60,884.93. The 2,246 players on the court will receive an individual prize of R$ 1,316.68.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

The draw takes place at 20:00, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

