The Mega-Sena contest 2,533, held this Wednesday (23) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, did not have six scores right. The numbers drawn were: 17 – 18 – 20 – 37 – 45 – 53.

The next contest (2,534), on Saturday (2), should pay a prize of R$ 130 million.

Related news:

The corner had 134 winners and each one will receive R$ 59,636.65. The 11,048 players on the court will receive an individual prize of R$ 1,033.32.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

The draw takes place at 20:00, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.