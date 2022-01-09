The Mega-Sena contest 2,442, held this Saturday (8th) at night, did not have six dozen hits. The numbers drawn were 02 – 07 – 09 – 25 – 41 and 49.

The next contest (2,443), on Wednesday (12), must pay the prize of R$ 11 million.

The corner had 63 winners and each one will receive R$ 31,638.77. The 4,651 players on the court will receive an individual prize of R$ 612.23.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery in the country or on the internet, at site of Caixa Econômica Federal.

The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

The contest is held at 8 pm, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

The post Mega-Sena accumulates and the next contest must pay R$ 11 million appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#MegaSena #accumulates #contest #pay #million #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO