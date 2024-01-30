Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/30/2024 – 22:24

No bettor matched the six tens of Mega-Sena competition 2,682. The draw was held on Tuesday night (30), at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. The prize has accumulated and is estimated at R$83 million.

The dozens drawn were 04 – 17 – 29 – 30 – 52 – 58.

The corner had 83 winners and each one will receive R$53,385.65. The 5,942 correct guesses on the court will have a prize of R$1,065.29.

Bets for contest 2,683, to be held this Thursday (1st), can be placed until 7pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa across the country or online.

The simple game, with six numbers marked, costs R$5.