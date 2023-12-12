Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/12/2023 – 23:15

No one got the six numbers right in the 2,667 Mega-Sena contest, drawn this Tuesday (12) in São Paulo.

The dozens drawn were 01 – 04 – 08 – 21 – 46 – 51.

The prize was accumulated, estimated at R$7 million for the next draw on Thursday (14).

The corner had 65 winners, who will each receive R$ 23,963.56. 2,005 bettors hit the court, who will receive an individual prize of R$ 1,109.81.

Bets can be placed until 7pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.