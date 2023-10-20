Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/19/2023 – 22:04

No bet matched the six dozen in Mega-Sena competition 2646, drawn this Thursday (19).

The numbers drawn were 18 – 28 – 30 – 39 – 41 – 58

As a result, the main prize for the next draw, on Saturday (21), is estimated at R$45 million.

The corner had 30 winning bets, and each one will receive R$100,459.57. The court registered 2,705 winning bets, and each winner will receive a prize of R$1,591.64.

Bets for the next competition can be placed until 7pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa, across the country or online.

The simple game, with six tens marked, costs R$5.