Next draw will be on Tuesday (July 25, 2023); quina had 70 winning bets and each one will pay BRL 80,398.82

The 6 dozens of the contest 2613 of the Mega-Sena were drawn last Saturday night (22.jul.2023), but there were no winners in the main bracket. As a result, the jackpot for Tuesday (July 25), the 1st draw of the Mega-Semana da Sorte, is estimated at R$70 million.

The numbers drawn were as follows: 14 – 26 – 40 – 42 – 46 – 52. The other contests will be held on Thursday (27.Jul) and Saturday (29.Jul).

The corner had 70 winning bets, and each one will pay BRL 80,398.82. The court recorded 5,774 winning bets and the winners will receive an individual prize of R$ 1,392.42.

Bets for the next contest can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa throughout the country or by Internet. The simple game, with 6 tens marked, costs R$ 5.

With information from Brazil Agency.