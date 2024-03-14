Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/14/2024 – 21:14

Nobody got the six numbers right in the 2,700 Mega-Sena contest, drawn on Thursday night (14), at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. The prize has accumulated and now amounts to R$58 million.

The dozens drawn were: 01-11-19-20-28-48

The corner had 86 winning bets, and each one will receive R$39,206.07. The court recorded 4,852 winning bets, which will individually receive a prize of R$992.73.

Bets for the next contest, which will be held next Saturday (16), can be placed until 7pm (Brasília time), at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa, across the country or online.