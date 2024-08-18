No one guessed all 6 numbers in the 2,763rd Mega-Sena draw, held on Saturday (Aug 17, 2024) in São Paulo. The prize for the next draw, on Tuesday (Aug 20), is expected to be R$65 million.

The quina had 52 winners who will each receive R$75,241.53. The 4,751 winning bets on the quadra will have an individual prize of R$1,176.46.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5 and can be made at lottery outlets across the country or online, at website from Caixa, until 7 pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw.

With information from Brazil Agency.