Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/27/2024 – 22:21

No one guessed all six numbers in the 2,767th Mega-Sena draw, held on Tuesday (27) in São Paulo. The prize for the next draw, on Thursday (29), is expected to be R$6.5 million.

The numbers drawn were 14 – 21 – 42 – 47 – 50 – 59.

The quina had 24 winners who will each receive R$62,653.90. The 1,487 winning bets on the quadra will have an individual prize of R$1,444.60.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5 and can be made at lottery outlets across the country or online, on the Caixa website, until 7pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw.