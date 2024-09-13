Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/09/2024 – 22:43

No bettor matched all six numbers in the 2,773rd Mega-Sena draw, held this Thursday (12) in São Paulo. The prize for the next draw, on Saturday (14), is expected to be R$55 million.

The numbers drawn were 19-23-32-34-38-57.

There were 88 winners of the quina, who will each receive R$37,812.04. The 5,541 winning bets for the quadra will receive an individual prize of R$857.88.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5 and can be made at lottery outlets across the country or online, on the Caixa website, until 7pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw.