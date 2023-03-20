The next contest will be held on Wednesday (22.Mar.2023) at 8 pm; 04-12-14-41-46-53 were the dozens drawn

The Mega-Sena draw on Saturday night (18.Mar.2023) had no winners. No one got the 6 tens of the 2,575 contest right and the prize accumulated.

The numbers drawn were as follows: 04-12-14-41-46-53. The estimated value for the next tender is R$ 54 million.

The corner had 69 winning bets and each one will receive BRL 61,915.50. The court recorded 5,767 winning bets, with a prize of R$ 1,058.20 each.

The next draw will be on Wednesday (22.Mar). Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa Econômica or over the internet. A single bet, with 6 tens, costs R$ 4.50.

With information from Brazil Agency.