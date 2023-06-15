Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

06/15/2023 – 8:28 am

Share



No one guessed the six numbers in the Mega-Sena contest 2,601, and the prize accumulated at R$ 51 million for next Saturday’s draw (17).

The draw was held this Wednesday (14) evening at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo.

Related news:

The winning tens are 03 – 08 – 34 – 40 – 44 and 55

The quina registered 54 winners and each one will receive R$ 74,307.61. The court had 4,682 winning bets and each one will have a prize of R$ 1,224.32.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets across the country or via the internet. The simple game, with six tens marked, costs R$ 5.























