The Mega-Sena held on the night of this Tuesday (22), in São Paulo, the drawing of contest 2.623. The numbers drawn were 10-15-20-35-37-59. The estimated prize is R$ 3 million. Caixa informed that no bettor hit the six tens.

Starting this week, the Mega-Sena will have three draws per week. Contests will always take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

According to Caixa, the odds and other rules remain the same. The Mega single bet costs R$ 5.



