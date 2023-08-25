No gambler hit the six tens of the Mega-Sena contest 2624, drawn on Thursday night (24). With that, the prize accumulated and should reach R$ 30 million in the next draw, which will take place on Saturday (26).

The dozens drawn were 05-31-37-47-52-58.

According to Caixa, 17 bets hit the corner, and will receive R$ 101,127.88. Already 1,392 bets hit the court and will win R$ 1,764.34.

The next Mega-Sena draw will be held on Saturday. The single bet costs R$5.



