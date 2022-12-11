Nobody matched the six dozens drawn this Saturday (10), for the 2,547 Mega-Sena contest and thus the accumulated prize is estimated at R$ 135 million.

The numbers drawn were 10, 25, 31, 37, 38 and 57. In the other prize ranges, 100 players matched five numbers and will pocket BRL 65,769.20 each. Already with four hits, there were 8,588 winning bets, which will receive R$ 1,094.03.

next draw

Contest 2,548 of the Mega-Sena will be held on Wednesday (14), at 8 pm. Bets can be placed until 19:00 on the same day at the lottery houses, website or application of Caixa lotteries🇧🇷 The value of the single bet is R$ 4.50.