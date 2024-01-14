Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/14/2024 – 10:13

No one got the six numbers right for Mega-Sena contest 2,675, drawn this Saturday (13) night in São Paulo – 01, 26, 31, 34, 42 and 45. R$ 21 million is accumulated for the next contest.

The corner had 19 winners who will receive the individual prize of R$ 125,186.63.

Each of the 2,148 correct guesses on the court will receive the amount of R$1,581.90.

The next Mega-Sena draw will be on Tuesday (16).

Bets can be placed until 7pm (Brasília time) at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa, across the country or online.

The simple game, with six numbers marked, costs R$5.