darlanlvarengai darlanlvarenga – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/darlanlvarenga/ 04/07/2024 – 10:43

The six tens of Mega-Sena contest 2,709 were drawn on Saturday night, the 6th. See the tens drawn: 12 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 47 – 53.

The main prize has accumulated and is worth R$43 million. The draw for contest 2,710 will be held this Tuesday, 9th.

The corner had 62 winning bets, each one will pay R$48,796.35. The court registered 4,628 winning bets; Those who guess correctly will individually receive a prize of R$933.87.

Bets for the next draw can be placed until 7pm (Brasília time) this Tuesday, at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa, across the country or online. The simple game, with six numbers marked, costs R$5.