No bets matched all six numbers in the 2760th Mega-sena contest, drawn on Saturday (10). The numbers were: 08, 11, 19, 39, 47 and 48.

With this, the prize for the next contest (2761), to be drawn on Tuesday (13), is estimated at R$43 million.

Fifty-seven bets got five numbers right and will receive a prize of R$58,765. The four-number bet had 4,957 winning bets and will pay out a prize of R$965.

Bets for the next draw can be made until 6pm on Tuesday, at lottery outlets and at Caixa website.

The minimum bet of 6 numbers costs R$5.00. The more numbers you mark, the higher the price of the bet and the greater your chances of winning the most coveted prize in the country.