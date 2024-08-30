Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/29/2024 – 22:11

No bettor guessed all six numbers in the 2,768th Mega-Sena draw, held this Thursday (29) in São Paulo. The prize for the next draw, on Saturday (31), should be R$9.5 million.

The winning numbers were 02-12-18-28-32-33

There were 36 winners of the quina, who will each receive R$46,680.86. The 3,474 winning bets on the quadra will receive an individual prize of R$691.05.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5 and can be made at lottery outlets across the country or online, on the Caixa website, until 7pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw.