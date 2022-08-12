The Mega-Sena prize accumulated and can pay R$ 27 million in this Saturday’s 2510 contest (13).

The draw will take place at 20:00 in São Paulo. Bets can be placed until 7pm at any lottery in Brazil or on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

+ Lack of money or even fear of water: 1 in 10 Brazilians has never been to the beach

The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

The post Mega-Sena accumulates and can pay R$ 27 million this Saturday appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#MegaSena #accumulates #pay #million #Saturday