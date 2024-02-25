Next draw will be held on Tuesday (Feb 27); the simple game, with 6 tens, costs R$5

No bettor matched the 6 tens of Mega-Sena competition 2,692, according to Caixa Econômica Federal. The prize accumulates once again and arrives R$ 120 million. The numbers drawn on Saturday night (24.Feb.2024) in São Paulo were 9, 33, 45, 55, 56 and 59.

The next draw will be held on Tuesday (Feb 27). Caixa also reported that 152 bets registered 5 hits. Each will receive R$44,288. Another 14,561 bets matched 4 tens and won a prize of R$660.

Bets for contest 2,693 can be placed at all lottery outlets in the country accredited by Caixa, or online. The simple game, with 6 tens, costs R$5.

With information from Brazil Agency.