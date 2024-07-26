Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/25/2024 – 21:12

No bettor matched all six numbers in the 2,753rd Mega-Sena draw, held this Thursday (25) at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. As a result, the main prize accumulated and is estimated at R$72 million for the next draw, on Saturday (27).

The drawn numbers were: 06 – 26 – 31 – 46 – 52 – 55

The quina had 45 winning bets and each one will receive R$78,111.86. The quadra registered 3,695 winners, with a prize of R$1,358.99 for each.

Bets for the next draw can be made until 7:00 p.m. (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets throughout the country, or online. In the case of lottery outlets, establishments may close before 7:00 p.m. A simple game, with six numbers marked, costs R$5.