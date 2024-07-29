07/29/2024 – 5:00
The Mega-Sena jackpot has accumulated again and has risen to an estimated R$100 million. The next draw will be on Tuesday, the 30th.
The biggest prize paid out this year was for draw 2696, on March 5, which paid out R$206.4 million for a single bet. The second biggest prize was paid out on July 4, which had 3 bets sharing the prize of R$162.7 million.
+ Mega-Sena: learn how to protect your ticket and ensure that the prize is only collected by you
The biggest jackpot paid out by Caixa Loterias this year, however, was not in the Mega-Sena draw. Launched in 2022, +Milionária had a winner in the main bracket for the first time and paid out a prize of R$249 million in the draw last Thursday, the 24th.
See the 5 biggest prizes paid by Caixa Lotteries in 2024
|Modality
|Contest
|Date
|Total Prize
|+Millionaire
|166
|07/24/2024
|R$249,094,227.14
|Mega Sena
|2696
|03/05/2024
|R$ 206,475,190.00
|Mega Sena
|2745
|04/07/2024
|R$ 162,788,325.00
|Mega Sena
|2705
|03/26/2024
|R$ 118,265,927.00
|Mega Sena
|2734
|06/08/2024
|R$ 114,104,458.00
What are the chances of winning the Caixa Lottery?
Launched in 2022, +Milionária has a different format from other lotteries and is Caixa’s most difficult. To place a simple bet, the player must fill in, on the same card, six numbers from 1 to 50 and two clovers numbered from 1 to 6. Inspired by lotteries from other countries, its main characteristic is that it is the only modality to have ten prize categories, with a guaranteed minimum prize of R$10 million in the main category.
According to Caixa, the probability of winning with just one game is 1 in 238 million. This makes +Milionária almost five times more difficult than Mega-Sena, where the odds are 1 in 50 million with a single bet.
See list with the odds of winning by modality:
- Federal lottery: 1 in 100,000 chance
- Lucky day: 1 chance in 2,629,575
- Loteca: 1 chance in 2,391,485
- Easy Lotto: 1 chance in 3,268,760
- Super Seven: 1 chance in 10,000,000
- Lotomania: 1 chance in 11,372,635
- Double Sena: 1 chance in 15,890,700
- Corner: 1 chance in 24,040,016
- Timemania: 1 chance in 26,472,637
- Mega Sena: 1 chance in 50,063,860
- +Millionaire: 1 chance in 238,360,500
