The Mega-Sena jackpot has accumulated again and has risen to an estimated R$100 million. The next draw will be on Tuesday, the 30th.

The biggest prize paid out this year was for draw 2696, on March 5, which paid out R$206.4 million for a single bet. The second biggest prize was paid out on July 4, which had 3 bets sharing the prize of R$162.7 million.

The biggest jackpot paid out by Caixa Loterias this year, however, was not in the Mega-Sena draw. Launched in 2022, +Milionária had a winner in the main bracket for the first time and paid out a prize of R$249 million in the draw last Thursday, the 24th.

See the 5 biggest prizes paid by Caixa Lotteries in 2024

Modality Contest Date Total Prize +Millionaire 166 07/24/2024 R$249,094,227.14 Mega Sena 2696 03/05/2024 R$ 206,475,190.00 Mega Sena 2745 04/07/2024 R$ 162,788,325.00 Mega Sena 2705 03/26/2024 R$ 118,265,927.00 Mega Sena 2734 06/08/2024 R$ 114,104,458.00

What are the chances of winning the Caixa Lottery?

Launched in 2022, +Milionária has a different format from other lotteries and is Caixa’s most difficult. To place a simple bet, the player must fill in, on the same card, six numbers from 1 to 50 and two clovers numbered from 1 to 6. Inspired by lotteries from other countries, its main characteristic is that it is the only modality to have ten prize categories, with a guaranteed minimum prize of R$10 million in the main category.

According to Caixa, the probability of winning with just one game is 1 in 238 million. This makes +Milionária almost five times more difficult than Mega-Sena, where the odds are 1 in 50 million with a single bet.

See list with the odds of winning by modality: