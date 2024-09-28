From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/28/2024 – 20:12

The numbers drawn in this Saturday, 28in Mega-Sena they were: 07 – 09 – 10 – 14 – 46 – 53

Caixa Econômica Federal has not yet announced the distribution of the contest prize 2,780 of Mega-Sena and whether there were six correct guesses. The main prize is estimated at R$32,985,690.38.

The next Mega-Sena contest will be on Tuesday, 1. Bets on Mega-Sena can be placed until 7pm on the day of the draw at lotteries across the country, on the Loterias CAIXA portal and on the Loterias CAIXA app, in addition to CAIXA Internet Banking for bank customers.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six tens from 1 to 60. It is worth mentioning that the chance of success for a bet with six tens is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa Federal Economic. All competitions are broadcast from 8pm on the CAIXA YouTube channel.