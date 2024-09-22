From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/21/2024 – 22:08

No one guessed all six numbers in Mega-Sena draw 2777. The numbers drawn this Saturday, the 21st, were: 52 – 42 – 38 – 02 – 13 – 21.

According to Caixa, the estimated grand prize for the next draw has risen to R$10 million.

Although no one got all six numbers right, 40 bets got five numbers right and won R$49,417.01 each. Another 2,658 won with four numbers; each of them won R$1,062.38. See the details here. The next Mega-Sena draw will be on Tuesday, the 24th. Bets on Mega-Sena can be made until 7 pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets across the country, on the Loterias Caixa portal and on the Loterias CAIXA app, in addition to Caixa Internet Banking for bank customers.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six numbers from 1 to 60. It is worth noting that the chance of winning a bet with six numbers is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa.

All competitions are broadcast from 8pm onwards, on CAIXA’s YouTube channel.