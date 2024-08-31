From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/31/2024 – 20:40

No one guessed all six numbers in the draw 2769 Mega-Sena. The numbers drawn this Saturday, 31st, were: 10 – 16 – 35 – 46 – 49 – 60.

According to Caixa, the estimated grand prize for the next draw has risen to R$ 30 million.

Even though no one gets all six numbers right, 25 bets got five numbers right and will pocket R$ 99,848.97 each one. Another 2,725 bettors got four numbers right and will receive R$1,308.63 each. Look here the details.

The next Mega-Sena contest will be in Tuesday, 3. Bets on Mega-Sena can be made until 7 pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets across the country, on the Loterias Caixa portal and on the Loterias CAIXA app, in addition to Caixa Internet Banking for bank customers.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six numbers from 1 to 60. It is worth noting that the chance of winning a bet with six numbers is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa.

All competitions are broadcast from 8pm onwards, on CAIXA’s YouTube channel.