The 2,762nd Mega-Sena draw took place on Thursday night, the 15th, in São Paulo. The prize is set at R$50 million.

The drawn numbers were: 01 – 17 – 30 – 40 – 48 – 50

Caixa has not yet disclosed the division of the prize.

